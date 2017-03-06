HomeGoods, At Home coming to Shreveport

HomeGoods, At Home coming to Shreveport

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

HomeGoods is slated to open this Summer in Shreveport's Eastgate Shopping Center, according to a Facebook post from the commercial real estate company. The shopping center located at the corner of Youree Drive and East 70th Street already houses Ross, Havertys, Hobby Lobby, and other stores.

