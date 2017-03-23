Hockers set to open doors to local supermarket's future
Coastal Point a Tyler Valliant: State Sen. Gerald Hocker, left, and son Gerry are preparing to open their new grocery store at the former location of Harris Teeter, near Salt Pond. On Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m., the doors will close for the last time at G&E Supermarket on Cedar Neck Road in Ocean View.
Read more at Coastal Point.
