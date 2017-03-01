Grocery store growth follows Charleston's population boom
The growing population of Lowcountry residents with high incomes and high levels of education is attracting more grocery stores to the region, particularly specialty grocers. Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and Summerville, in particular, are seeing new, upscale grocery stores, and more should be expected in the future, according to John Orr, vice president of the retail services group at Colliers International.
