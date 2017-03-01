Grocery store growth follows Charlest...

Grocery store growth follows Charleston's population boom

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Charleston Business Journal

The growing population of Lowcountry residents with high incomes and high levels of education is attracting more grocery stores to the region, particularly specialty grocers. Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and Summerville, in particular, are seeing new, upscale grocery stores, and more should be expected in the future, according to John Orr, vice president of the retail services group at Colliers International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan '17 Akbar Beyah 45
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,822 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC