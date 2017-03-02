Grocery Outlet to finally open in the Mission
A former DeLano's grocery on South Van Ness Avenue near 24th Street has been empty for seven years, but will return to its former use with the grand opening of Grocery Outlet next week. Grocery Outlet first indicated to the city that it was interest in the space in August of 2015.
