Giant Eagle to close some Eagle's Nest children's centers

Giant Eagle is planning to close its in-store Eagle's Nest children's activity centers as fewer families with young children opt to drop their kids off while they pick up milk and bread. The O'Hara-based grocer said it has seen a gradual decline in usage as its online shopping services , like Curbside Express, have become more popular.

