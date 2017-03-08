Free museum, free movies, free mulch, cheap bagels, cheap pizza

Free museum, free movies, free mulch,...

18 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

In honor of Pi Day, Blaze Pizza will offer $3.14 whole pizzas all day on Tuesday, March, 14. Whole Foods Market is among the stores with Pi Day promotions, offering $3.14 discounts on both bakery pies and take-and-bake pizzas. Bruegger's Bagels offers a baker's dozen of bagels for $6.99 And in honor of St. Patrick's Day, the chain will offer green bagels on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17. In honor of Pi Day, Blaze Pizza will offer $3.14 whole pizzas all day on Tuesday, March, 14. Hi, it's me, Marla Jo, your columnist and deals maven.

