For Now Kroger Looks Like a Rotten Investment, but Its Future May Surprise You
Shares of the country's largest grocery chain, Kroger , took a dive on Thursday following fourth-quarter earnings that caught Wall Street off-guard. But, are there still fresh profit opportunities from this stock? Same-store sales fell by 0.7% during the quarter, worse than analyst estimates for growth of 0.1%.
