Fish Tale: Stew's Dishes Up Creature From The Deep For April Fool's
Stew Leonard's is hoping that customers at the stores' seafood counters will be "biting" on the retailer's April Fool's Day prank this year. Laid across the ice alongside freshly caught snapper, salmon and more, there's no reason for shoppers to think that this monkfish is any different.
