First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC