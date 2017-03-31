Farm Fresh owner cuts 21 positions from Virginia Beach headquarters
Farm Fresh owner SuperValu said it laid off 21 Farm Fresh merchandising and operations positions based in Virginia Beach, The Virginian-Pilot reports. SuperValu is consolidating some operations but said there are no plans to close any Farm Fresh stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC