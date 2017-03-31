Farm Fresh owner cuts 21 positions fr...

Farm Fresh owner cuts 21 positions from Virginia Beach headquarters

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Farm Fresh owner SuperValu said it laid off 21 Farm Fresh merchandising and operations positions based in Virginia Beach, The Virginian-Pilot reports. SuperValu is consolidating some operations but said there are no plans to close any Farm Fresh stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar 11 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar 11 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb '17 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,522 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC