Experiential District in the Works for Retail Hub Rehab

11 hrs ago

Whole Foods Market has signed a lease for a street-level grocery store that will be an anchor for the other residences, shopping, entertainment and offices that comprise what was formerly known as Sunnyvale Town Center project.

