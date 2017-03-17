Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) Rating...

Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays PLC

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Empire Company Limited in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire Company Limited from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday.

