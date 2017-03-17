Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays PLC
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Empire Company Limited in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire Company Limited from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC