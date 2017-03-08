Drink Me - Street Cred
Those stalking the Grocery Outlet wine aisle this week will be glad to find a bold Aussie shiraz. The Street Cred 2013 McLaren Vale Shiraz hails from south Australia's Kangarilla Road winery.
