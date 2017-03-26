Demolition prep to begin within days ...

Demolition prep to begin within days at Penn Plaza

Workers are set to undertake demolition preparations April 1 for the controversial Whole Foods Market redevelopment effort in East Liberty, a lawyer confirmed Friday. Actual demolition should follow in about three months at the remaining Penn Plaza apartment building, said attorney Jonathan Kamin, who represents Pennley Park South, an affiliate of developer LG Realty Advisors.

