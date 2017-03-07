Deal may be close in battle between c...

Deal may be close in battle between city, Whole Foods developer at Penn Plaza site

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Could a settlement be in the works in the dispute over the controversial Whole Foods Market redevelopment at the site of the former Penn Plaza apartments in East Liberty? Talk of a possible deal emerged Tuesday morning during a status conference before Allegheny County Common Pleas Court Senior Judge Joseph James. No details were discussed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mon Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan '17 Akbar Beyah 45
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC