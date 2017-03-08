Construction near Weis Markets in Lin...

Construction near Weis Markets in Linglestown fuels speculation a superstore is coming

Read more: PennLive.com

Recent excavation work on a parcel of land off Linglestown Road is fueling talk Weis Markets may be building a new store. Many have speculated the Sunbury-based chain is about to construct a mega store similar to the one it opened last week on the West Shore in Hampden Township .

