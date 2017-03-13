Construction begins on 365 by Whole Foods Market in Upland
UPLAND >> Inland Valley residents could be shopping at one of the country's first smaller versions of Whole Foods as early as year's end. The 30,000-square-foot Whole Foods 365 - the average Whole Foods is between 40- to 50,000 square feet, a company spokeswoman said - is expected to open in late 2017 or early next year, according to city and development officials.
