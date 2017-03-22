Computer outage affecting Shoppers Dr...

Computer outage affecting Shoppers Drug Mart locations across country

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Shoppers Drug Mart says a computer outage affecting all of its 1,300-plus locations is preventing customers paying with their debit cards and using their loyalty points program. The national pharmacy retail chain, owned by Loblaw Companies Ltd. , says it started experiencing "intermittent" technical difficulties at all of its stores Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar 11 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar 11 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb '17 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,752,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC