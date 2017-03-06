Commission-Based Employees in Califor...

Commission-Based Employees in California Must Receive Separate Pay for Rest Breaks

Last week, in Vaquero v. Stoneledge Furniture, LLC, Case No. B269657 , the California Court of Appeal decided that hourly employees that are exclusively compensated on a commission basis must also be separately paid for required rest periods.

