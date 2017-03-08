CIBC: Great Value, But Acquisition Questions Remain
The way forward with the acquisition is murky at this time, but the bank is trading around fair value, with expected annualized returns from this price level of ~9%. This is the last in a series of articles on the Big 5 Canadian banks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Sat
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Sat
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC