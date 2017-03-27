Chris Cosentino's Complete Jackrabbit...

Chris Cosentino's Complete Jackrabbit Revealed in Photos

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Last week, Jackrabbit fired up the grills inside The Duniway Portland, the former Hilton Portland and Executive Tower, at 830 SW 6th Ave. Final touches have been added to its private dining rooms and other features, and Eater photographer Dina Avila now returns with a complete shoot of As you can see in the photo gallery above, there's a neon "Eat Your Heart Out" sign, paintings of Portland scenes, and lots of little rabbits on shelves. Jackrabbit's many nooks and crannies feature a mix of bar seats, tables, booths, an intimate eight-seat counter, and expansive private dining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar 11 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar 11 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb '17 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,768 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC