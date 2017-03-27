Chris Cosentino's Complete Jackrabbit Revealed in Photos

Last week, Jackrabbit fired up the grills inside The Duniway Portland, the former Hilton Portland and Executive Tower, at 830 SW 6th Ave. Final touches have been added to its private dining rooms and other features, and Eater photographer Dina Avila now returns with a complete shoot of As you can see in the photo gallery above, there's a neon "Eat Your Heart Out" sign, paintings of Portland scenes, and lots of little rabbits on shelves. Jackrabbit's many nooks and crannies feature a mix of bar seats, tables, booths, an intimate eight-seat counter, and expansive private dining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.