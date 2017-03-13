Cheese Linked To 2 Deaths Recalled From Port Chester Whole Foods
A recall of raw milk cheeses at Whole Foods Market was recently expanded by Vulto Creamery to include the location at Bergen Town Center in Paramus and on Boston Post Road in Port Chester. The cheeses have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which federal officials is responsible for six illnesses and two deaths.
