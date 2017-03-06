Charlotte student facing deportation ...

Charlotte student facing deportation charged with stealing $2,900 from Harris Teeter store

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

A Charlotte high school student facing deportation was charged last month with embezzling almost $3,000 from the Harris Teeter store on Providence Road. Gustavo "Gus" Zamudio was arrested Feb. 25 on larceny by employee, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... 7 hr Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan '17 Akbar Beyah 45
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,834 • Total comments across all topics: 279,368,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC