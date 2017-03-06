Charlotte student facing deportation charged with stealing $2,900 from Harris Teeter store
A Charlotte high school student facing deportation was charged last month with embezzling almost $3,000 from the Harris Teeter store on Providence Road. Gustavo "Gus" Zamudio was arrested Feb. 25 on larceny by employee, court records show.
