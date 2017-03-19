Cerberus-Backed Albertsons Said to Co...

Cerberus-Backed Albertsons Said to Consider Merger With Sprouts

The discussions, which took place in recent weeks, are at an early stage and may not lead to a deal, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private details. The talks have involved a plan to take organic grocer Sprouts private and add it to Albertsons' portfolio, which includes eponymous grocery stores and the Safeway store brand, Sprouts, based in Phoenix, has a market value of $3 billion.

