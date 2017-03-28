Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (C...

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

7 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

