Canada Stocks-TSX falls as deal news pressures Cenovus, Cibc

TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Cenovus shares tumbled 11.8 percent to C$15.39 after the Canadian company agreed to buy oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips for C$17.7 billion.

