Briefcase - March 2017
Crocs Inc. , the Niwot-based shoe company, will close 160 retail stores as it seeks to recover from disappointing earnings and declining revenues. Andrew Rees, who joined Crocs in June 2014 as president, will assume the newly combined role of president and chief executive June 1. Current CEO Gregg Ribatt will remain on the company's board of directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mon
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC