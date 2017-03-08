Briefcase - March 2017

Crocs Inc. , the Niwot-based shoe company, will close 160 retail stores as it seeks to recover from disappointing earnings and declining revenues. Andrew Rees, who joined Crocs in June 2014 as president, will assume the newly combined role of president and chief executive June 1. Current CEO Gregg Ribatt will remain on the company's board of directors.

