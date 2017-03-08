As department stores move out, grocery stores are moving in
Kroger Co., the nation's largest grocer with close to 4,000 locations, recently bought a former Macy's space at Kingsdale Shopping Center in Upper Arlington, Ohio. For decades, department stores like Macy's and Sears have anchored sprawling suburban malls.
