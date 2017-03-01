Abu Dhabi aims to close $872 mln solar plant financing in April
Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility aims to close a financing package for a 3.2 billion dirham solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, in April, a senior official at the utility said on Sunday. Last week, Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority said it had selected a consortium of Japan's Marubeni Corp and China's JinkoSolar Holding to build and operate the 1,177 megawatt plant.
