Windstream recognized for strong Ethernet growth
Windstream , a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced that for the second straight year it has climbed analyst firm Vertical Systems Groupi 1 2s annual ranking of U.S. Ethernet providers. Each year, Vertical Systems Group issues its Carrier Ethernet LEADERBOARD rankings that include providers with the largest domestic market share.
