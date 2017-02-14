Windstream receives regulatory approvals for EarthLink merger,...
Windstream Holdings, Inc. announced today that it has received all state and federal regulatory approvals required for its merger with EarthLink Holdings Corp. . Windstream and EarthLink will each hold special meetings of their respective stockholders on Feb. 24 in connection with the merger, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.
