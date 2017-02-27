Windstream, EarthLink Complete Merger
Windstream Holdings Inc. of Little Rock said Monday that it has completed its previously announced merger with EarthLink Holdings Corp. of Atlanta, after the both companies' shareholders approved the deal on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC