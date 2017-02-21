Whole Foods to close Baseline store i...

Whole Foods to close Baseline store in Boulder this weekend - 6 weeks early

Margaux Jacobs pushes a cart of groceries as she leaves the Whole Foods Market at Baseline Road and Broadway in Boulder on Feb. 9. Boulder shoppers will have a little less time than originally expected to say goodbye to one of the city's Whole Foods Market locations. "We feel like we'll be able to offer our customers the best shopping experience at nearby stores," spokeswoman Betsy Harden said.

