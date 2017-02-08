Whole Foods rethinks expansion as sal...

Whole Foods rethinks expansion as sales keep falling

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Wednesday, June 24, 2015, file photo, pedestrians pass in front of a Whole Foods Market store in Union Square in New York. Whole Foods said Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, that sales fell 2.4 percent at established locations, marking the sixth straight quarter of declines as it faces competitive pressures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan 17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan 13 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Giant Eagle closures Jan '17 They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan '17 Akbar Beyah 45
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC