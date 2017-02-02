Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd
AMP Capital Investors Ltd lowered its position in shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,277 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period.
