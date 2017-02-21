Whole Foods: Easy Activist Pickings
Whole Foods has been a rumored activist target for years now, but to no avail. Shares are still too expensive to attract an activist and it's becoming it own activist of sorts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC