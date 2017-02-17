Whole Foods commits to Alabama follow...

Whole Foods commits to Alabama following new growth strategy, closures

Betsy Harden, a spokeswoman for the Austin supermarket chain, said the stores that will close or have already closed are in Georgia, Colorado, California, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona and Illinois. The retailer has also closed one commissary kitchen and will shut down two others in the coming weeks.

