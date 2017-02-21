Walmart Intensifies Grocery Price Com...

Walmart Intensifies Grocery Price Competition

Walmart is running a new price-comparison test at at least 1,200 of its U.S. stores, sources told Reuters , as the company looks to put pressure on U.S. grocery rivals Aldi and Kroger Co. . The Federal Reserve's meeting in March creeps closer, but markets remain skeptical that a rate hike will come so soon.

