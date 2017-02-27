Wal-Mart fires a shot across retail on pricing
Grocery store stocks are lower after Reuters reports that Wal-Mart is running a pricing test in 1,200 U.S. stores. The company is reportedly putting pressure on consumer packaged goods suppliers in order to protect margins.
