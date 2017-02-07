UPDATE 1-Sumitomo Metal forecasts 201...

UPDATE 1-Sumitomo Metal forecasts 2017 loss on Chile copper mine impairment

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 7 Sumitomo Metal Mining 5713.T on Tuesday forecast a loss of 15 billion yen for the year ending in March, down from a previous profit forecast, because of an impairment at a copper mine in Chile. Japan's second-biggest copper smelter said it booked a 79.9 billion yen impairment loss in the October-December quarter for the Sierra Gorda copper mine, co-owned by Poland's KGHM and trading firm Sumitomo Corp, due to a ramp-up delay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan 17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan 13 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Giant Eagle closures Jan '17 They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan '17 Akbar Beyah 45
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,981 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC