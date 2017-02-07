UPDATE 1-Sumitomo Metal forecasts 2017 loss on Chile copper mine impairment
Feb 7 Sumitomo Metal Mining 5713.T on Tuesday forecast a loss of 15 billion yen for the year ending in March, down from a previous profit forecast, because of an impairment at a copper mine in Chile. Japan's second-biggest copper smelter said it booked a 79.9 billion yen impairment loss in the October-December quarter for the Sierra Gorda copper mine, co-owned by Poland's KGHM and trading firm Sumitomo Corp, due to a ramp-up delay.
