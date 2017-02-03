UPDATE 1-Japan's Marubeni ups profit forecast on solar asset sales, firmer metal prices
TOKYO, Feb 6 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp on Monday raised its profit and dividend forecasts for the current financial year due to gains from the sale of solar power assets and firmer metals prices. The revised guidance of 140 billion yen in net profit marked an 8-percent increase from an earlier forecast and was in line with a consensus estimate of 144 billion yen from 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
