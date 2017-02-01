UPDATE 1-Japan trading house Mitsubishi hikes profit outlook on strong coal prices

TOKYO, Feb 2 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp on Thursday hiked its net profit forecast for the current financial year by around a third, driven up as coking coal prices remain way above lows hit last year. The revised forecast of 440 billion yen is higher than a consensus estimate of 372 billion yen from 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.