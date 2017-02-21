UPDATE 1-CIBC beats forecasts with 13 percent rise in Q1 profit
Feb 23 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter earnings buoyed by growth in its retail, wealth management and capital markets businesses. Net income, excluding one-off items, for the quarter ended Jan. 31 rose to C$1.17 billion , or C$2.89 per share.
