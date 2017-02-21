UPDATE 1-Australia's Woolworths cuts ...

UPDATE 1-Australia's Woolworths cuts dividend as half year profit slides

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

SYDNEY, Feb 22 Australia's No. 1 supermarket operator by sales, Woolworths Ltd, slashed its half yearly dividend as a price war forced it to cut shelf prices and sent underlying profit down by a sixth.

