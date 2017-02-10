The week in review

An India-based maker of aluminum cast products for the vehicle industry will build its first U.S. factory in Dorchester County, near the future Volvo Cars plant. Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. said it will start work on the $50 million project in April, with production set to begin in late 2018.

