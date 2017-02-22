Surge in Woolworths leads ASX higher
A busy day of earnings season saw the market edge cautiously higher on Wednesday, with the S&P/ASX200 regaining some of the ground it had lost earlier in the week to bring it back above the 5800 level. The benchmark index added 0.2 per cent in broad-based gains, bringing it to 5805 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 0.3 per cent to 5850.1. The benchmark index added 0.2 per cent in broad-based gains while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 0.3 per cent.
