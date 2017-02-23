Stornoway Announces 2016 Financial Results
Stornoway Diamond Corporation is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016. The Renard Diamond Mine was officially opened on October 19, 2016 at a ceremony held in the presence of local and regional dignitaries, current and former staff members, project stakeholders and community members; Following the commencement of ore processing on July 15, 2016, Commercial Production was formally declared on January 1, 2017.
