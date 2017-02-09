Spring demolition planned at Bridge and Stocking to make way for 'super block'
Rockford Construction has nearly all of the approvals it needs to move forward with construction of a "super block" project with a Meijer grocery on Grand Rapids' West Side at Bridge Street and Stocking Avenue. The goal is to start demolition of the seven buildings on the site this spring, said Jim Reminga, senior vice president of land and master planning.
