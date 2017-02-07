Sobeys Scoops Up 250 Shell Canada Sites

With the agreed-upon purchase of approximately 250 gas locations in Atlantic Canada and Quebec from Shell Canada Ltd., supermarket chain Sobeys Inc. is acquiring a much sought-after retail network that speculation once put in the portfolio of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or Wilson Fuels Inc. As reported in a Morgan Keegan/ CSP Daily News Flash yesterday, the network Stellarton, Nova Scotia-based Sobeys is acquiring will include corporate-owned and dealer-operated locations. Shell Canada said in May it would sell its 260 retail outlets in Quebec and the Maritimes as part of its continuing divestment in Eastern Canada.

