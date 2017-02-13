Six Canadian Lenders Hit Record Highs Ahead of Earnings Season
Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada and Laurentian Bank of Canada also reached peaks, helping extend the eight-company S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index's streak of record highs for the fourth straight day. Bank of Montreal rose, though remained 8 cents short of its all-time high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC